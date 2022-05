10-year-old and 11-year-old dead after a traffic collision in Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, two children, including a 10-year-old and 11-year-old, lost their lives while two others were hurt following a traffic collision in Bakersfield. The fatal car crash took place on James Road at about 3:43 p.m. According to the investigation reports, a 14-year-old teenager was driving a white two-door Nissan Sedan with three other passengers [...]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO