Dallas, TX

Report: Chris Paul claims Mavericks fans put hands on his family members

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks didn't go as planned for the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, as they fell 111-101.

Suns point guard Chris Paul was in foul trouble from the early going, was limited to 23 minutes of action and scored just five points, before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

To make matters worse, according to reports, some of Paul's family members in attendance may have faced harassment and more during the contest. "CP3" took to Twitter following the game address the topic.

