Chris Bassitt locks in to put away Phillies in critical third inning

PHILADELPHIA — This felt like an oncoming disaster.

J.D. Davis had just botched a chopper, setting up the Phillies. They had two men on base, nobody out and the middle of the order coming up.

Escaping the inning without trailing seemed like a best-case scenario. Chris Bassitt, however, did better than that. He held onto a one-run lead.

He struck out Bryce Harper, retired Nick Castellanos on a fly ball and got Rhys Hoskins to pop up. Crisis averted, and any hope the Phillies had of sweeping the doubleheader was gone.

Bassitt didn’t allow another base runner until the sixth inning — he retired 11 in a row before a Castellanos double — and the Mets cruised to a 6-1, Game 2 victory Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, extending their season-long streak of not losing a series to nine.

“I feel like a lot of guys try to do too much [in those situations] and then they get destroyed,” said Bassitt, who also made an acrobatic grab in foul territory of a Kyle Schwarber pop-up with the Mets in a shift. “Just make pitches. Don’t make the moment bigger than it should be.”

Chris Bassitt pitches Sunday during the Mets’ win over the Phillies. AP

An offseason trade acquisition from the A’s, he continued his strong start as a Met, giving up just five hits while walking one over 5 ²/₃ innings for his fourth victory. The lone Phillies run scored upon him came on a Jean Segura solo homer in the second to the opposite field.

The big moment came in the third, with the Mets holding a 2-1 lead. Schwarber singled to start the inning and Alec Bohm reached on the Davis error. Harper, who had homered in the opener of the twin bill, stepped to the plate. Bassitt got ahead of him with fastballs and put him away with a 1-2, 72 mph curveball down and in. He got Castellanos out with a fastball and went back to slow stuff to retire Hoskins, expertly mixing his pitches as he has all season.

“He’s got a lot of weapons,” manager Buck Showalter said. “If you’re catching him, you better know that he’s going to use all of them from different angles. He gives you a lot of different looks.”

Bassitt has now allowed one earned run or fewer in four of his six starts as a Met. He has a 2.45 ERA — the second lowest in the starting rotation, even lower than Max Scherzer’s 2.92. The Mets have won four of his six starts, and he has shut down strong lineups belonging to the Cardinals, Braves and Phillies.

His addition to the rotation has been essential to the first-place Mets’ strong start. They haven’t missed Jacob deGrom quite as much with Bassitt delivering strong performances every fifth day. That trend continued on Sunday.

“When they traded for me, I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do,” Bassitt said. “I’m doing what I’ve done for the last couple of years. Not trying to make anything bigger than it should be.”

That simple approach helped him navigate through trouble on Sunday.