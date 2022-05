Four-star recruit Gus Yalden announced his final four programs on Tuesday, the coveted big man from North Carolina including three Big Ten programs in his final cutdown. Rutgers and Wisconsin, long considered to be the frontrunners for Yalden, were among the forward’s final four. Rounding out the group is Nebraska and the College of Charleston. According to 247Sports, Yalden is a four-star recruit and the No. 125 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings. In their rankings, 247Sports has Yalden as the No. 93 player in the nation and the twelfth-ranked center. The 6-foot-8 Yalden projects as a power forward at the collegiate level. I...

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO