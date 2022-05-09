Woman Fatally Struck by MBTA Commuter Rail Train

A man who'd been missing for several hours was found dead in a running car parked at a Massachusetts state park in Sturbridge Thursday morning, police said. Officers began searching Wells State Park since at least 3:30 a.m. before the man, a 20-year-old from Warren, was discovered in the car at a parking lot on Walker Pond Road about three hours later, state police said.
A motorcyclist and another driver are in the hospital after a multi-car crash Wednesday night in Andover, Massachusetts. Andover police were called to the scene of the crash on Lowell Street near the 99 Restaurant around 11 p.m. Police said an SUV travelling eastbound crossed the center line and struck...
A man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding left the road and struck a tree early Wednesday morning in Boston, state police said. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a 2016 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide was driving south on Columbia Road in Boston when it went off the roadway while attempting to negotiate a curve.
A driver more than 90 years old suffering an apparent medical episode sent his vehicle through a fence on Route 208 Thursday, May 12. The vehicle went through a fence on the southbound side of the highway, and came to rest in the backyard of a home on William Way around 2 p.m.
A multi-car crash and a car fire briefly closed all of Interstate 93 southbound in Boston Wednesday afternoon. The crash took place near exit 12, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. All lanes were initially closed, but they gradually reopened. Drivers were told to try to avoid the area...
A small sinkhole appeared on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon in Framingham, police said, closing a lane for several hours. The sinkhole was on the left lane of the Boston-bound side of I-90 at the 113.8 mile marker, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Aerial footage showed the hole to...
On a Saturday night along Route 24, Marie Berthe Francois pulled over in the breakdown lane and flipped on her emergency flashers so she could reset her GPS device. Without warning, a vehicle smashed into her from behind. The impact spun her car around so it was facing in the opposite direction.
Comments / 0