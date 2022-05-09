ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: WNBA Star's Epic Pregame Outfit Went Viral

By Andrew Holleran
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A WNBA star went viral on social media for her epic pregame outfit earlier this weekend....

Look: Jalen Rose’s Facial Hair Going Viral On Sunday

Throughout his career on television, ESPN’s Jalen Rose has developed a reputation for always having his hairline freshly shaped up. It’s a well-earned rep, and for Rose, it also carries over to his facial hair. Interestingly, it is that facial hair that is going viral on Sunday, and not for a good reason.
ENTERTAINMENT
Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Basketball Hall of Famer, former Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks center has died

Legendary NBA big man and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier died Tuesday evening. Lanier reportedly passed away following a short illness. “Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game’s values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'It Was All Me'

Shaquille O'Neal is opening up about his 2011 divorce from ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. On the Tuesday episode of The Pivot Podcast, the NBA legend discussed his career, relationships and regrets. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 50, also explained why he blames himself for the end of his marriage to Shaunie, who split from Shaq in 2009 after getting married in 2002.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Sasha Obama Dating Former College Basketball Player Clifton Powell Jr.

Days after Michelle Obama appeared on The Ellen Show and revealed that both of her daughters were in relationships, Sasha Obama was seen out and about with her new boo, 24-year-old former college basketball player, Clifton Powell Jr. Clifton Jr., the son of actor, Clifton Sr., was a student at...
CELEBRITIES
Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Look: Dwayne Haskins' Wife Shares Message On His Birthday

Dwayne Haskins' wife Kalabrya just posted a beautiful tribute to Dwayne on what would've been his 25th birthday. She shared the emotional message on her Instagram page, which shows numerous photos and videos before he tragically passed away on Apr. 9. "King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead...
CELEBRITIES
'Jeopardy!' ends with rare scene in final round

There wasn’t too much suspense on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”. Two contestants failed to make the final round, making reigning champion Mattea Roach the only player who qualified for Final Jeopardy. A Final Jeopardy with only one contestant does not happen often: It hasn't happened since Oct. 13, 2020, according to the show's website.
TV SHOWS
Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
Look: Former Duke Star Got Engaged On Campus Yesterday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones had quite the special day on Saturday. The former Duke star basketball player got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Maddy Torres on the Blue Devils campus. Jones and Torres have been dating since they both went to Duke, so it makes perfect sense that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoboken, NJ
499K+
Followers
61K+
Post
273M+
Views
