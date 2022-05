(WCJB) -Each of Tuesday’s four Class 1A region semifinals involving North Central Florida baseball teams had something in common: All were won by the lower seed. In Lake Butler, Class 1A-Region 3 No. 4 seed Fort White shocked top seed Union County, 4-2 in nine innings to advance. The Indians (15-6) held the Fightin’ Tigers (14-12) off the board after the first inning. Fort White moves on to face No. 3 seed Lafayette, a 4-2 winner over Madison County on the road. The Hornets improve to to 17-3 overall.

2 DAYS AGO