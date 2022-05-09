ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 5 days ago

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a. * Dust Storm Warning for... South central San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 645 PM...

Coastal Fire: Evacuation orders issued as Southern California homes are destroyed

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire in Southern California that has burned several homes prompted evacuation orders for nearby residents. Helicopter aerials from NBC affiliate KNBC show flames from what is known as the Coastal Fire burning along the canyon area between Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo in Orange County. At an evening briefing with Southern California fire officials, a spokesperson said about 20 homes were destroyed.
Thursday Morning What's Up: Three Wildfires Break Out Around State

After a windy day Wednesday, there are now three wildfires burning around California. The Coastal Fire in Laguna Beach has already destroyed 20 homes in the gated community of Laguna Niguel and is threatening more; the other two fires are burning in the Sierra east of Fresno. [LA Times / Bay Area News Group]
Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Orange County, California, as hundreds are evacuated

By Taylor Romine, Christina Maxouris, Aya Elamroussi and Eric Levenson, CNN A rapidly moving brush fire destroyed at least 20 homes and forced the evacuation of nearly a thousand homes in Orange County, California, on Wednesday in a foreboding sign of the new normal for the region. The Coastal Fire began Wednesday afternoon at about The post Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Orange County, California, as hundreds are evacuated appeared first on KION546.
One Region Of California Emerges As State’s Covid Hotspot: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Virus Circulating Now. And It’s On Its Way Up”

Click here to read the full article. “We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now. And it’s on its way up,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press briefing earlier this week. While case numbers are going up across the state, one region’s transmission levels are much higher than the rest: The Bay Area. The CDC’s color-coded “County Tracker” tool indicates that, while the rest of the state is at the green or “Low” level of transmission, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco Counties have all moved into the yellow, or “Medium”...
Between a Desert and a Dry Place: Las Vegas and Its Water Conundrum

“Water, Mr. Rango, water. Without it, there’s nothing but dust and decay. But with water, there’s life. Look at them. So desperate to live, they’ll follow it anywhere. That’s the immutable law of the desert. You control the water, and you control everything.”. — Mayor Tortoise...
