Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he plans to seek re-election next year, in what would be a pursuit of a sixth full term at City Hall. Dyer, who won a fifth term in 2019 with 72% of the vote and the widest margin of his career, oversaw the city’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, massive protests downtown following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis and has thrown his political might behind Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings’ 1% sales tax increase campaign to fund expansions to the transportation system.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO