Google says it has fused together “billions” of images to create this immersive view, which allows users to explore by visually soaring over an area to see what it may look like. For example, if you were planning a trip to London, you might use the feature to look at landmarks like Big Ben or Westminster to get a better sense of the place and experience and the architecture. You’ll also be able to use a “time slider” to adjust what the area looks like at different times of day — a feature that somewhat resembles Apple Maps’ nighttime mode with a moonlight glow that activates at dusk, even when browsing 3D cities.

