RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks already knew they'd have a tough schedule with the most miles traveled of any NFL team this season. And when some Seahawks got word of additional details of their 2022 slate, they couldn't believe how much tougher it really was. Four straight road games? No bye week after their trip to Germany? Playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day?

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO