Chapmanville, WV

Man arrested in early morning shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested and charged in the shooting of another Sunday in Chapmanville. According to West Virginia State Police just before 1:45 a.m. Trooper R.L. Morgan and...

