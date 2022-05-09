Man arrested in early morning shooting

A recent traffic stop in Summers County led to a drug-related arrest. According to the criminal complaint, two officers conducted a traffic stop in the Talcott area on Monday, May 9, due to the vehicle owner being wanted in by parole. The criminal complaint states that officers spoke with the passenger and owner of the vehicle, Charlie Kristina Garten, 32, of Pence Springs, and gained permission to search said vehicle. While searching, officers found two clear bags containing a powder substance. According to the officer's notes in the criminal complaint, officers believe the substance to be fentanyl heroin. Additionally, Garten allegedly...

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO