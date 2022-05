EDINBURG — On May 3, during a City Council meeting, the Edinburg Mayor and Council appointed Clarice Yvette Balderas as City Secretary following Executive Session. This announcement follows the recent appointment of Myra L. Ayala, who formerly held the position of City Secretary, as City Manager last month.Balderas is a graduate of the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley and most recently served as an Administrative Assistant in the City of Edinburg from October 2002 to March 2018, and worked alongside the community within the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District as a substitute teacher and student teacher.“During her 15 years of ...

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO