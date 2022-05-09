Group holds rally on Mother’s Day to raise opioid addiction awareness

TULSA, Okla. — Families Supporting Families In This Drug Crisis In Oklahoma held a rally at LaFortune Park on Sunday, May 8.

The rally was held to raise awareness about opioid addiction, illicit drugs and the crimes associated with it.

Parents who lost their children to addiction were at the event to share their stores.

“On Mothers Day some mothers just feel like ya know it’s just not the same because their loved one or their child is no longer with them,” said one person at the rally.

The group also recommends joining, even if one hasn’t lost a loved one to addiction, as they help can with noticing signs of addiction.

The main goal of the group is to spread as much awareness as possible to this overwhelming, increasing number of deaths associated with poisoning by deadly illicit drugs not only here locally but nationwide.

