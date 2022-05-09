ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Verstappen says early overtakes crucial before "flat out" scrap with Leclerc

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen says his early overtakes on the two Ferrari drivers were crucial to him winning the Miami Grand Prix, feeling as though the pace of the two cars was similar, as demonstrated by a “flat out” fight late on. Charles Leclerc started from pole ahead of...

racer.com

racer.com

Herta learns F1 ropes with McLaren in Miami

Colton Herta received the full Formula 1 driver treatment last weekend at the Miami Grand Prix as a guest of the McLaren Racing team. From being photographed and commented upon for his fashion ensemble while entering the paddock (t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers) to sitting in on the engineering debriefing sessions with his fellow drivers, the NTT IndyCar Series star got his first proper taste of how an F1 weekend works from start to finish.
MIAMI, FL
racer.com

Wolff believes Miami gave clues to solving to Mercedes car woes

Mercedes started to gain answers into why its car is so temperamental during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, according to team principal Toto Wolff. George Russell was fastest in Friday practice but then failed to reach Q3, while Lewis Hamilton lined up sixth behind Valtteri Bottas and struggled to get past his former teammate (pictured above) before the Finn made a mistake. After finishing fifth and sixth with Russell and Hamilton respectively, Wolff says new parts introduced in Miami helped Mercedes further understand the performance of its car.
MIAMI, FL
racer.com

Dixon fuming after "horrendous" qualifying run at Indy GP

Scott Dixon isn’t known for letting his emotions boil to the surface, but the six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion has grown weary of the recent qualifying struggles with his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. For the season to date, Dixon’s qualifying average is 12.4 after adding in his run to...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

INSIGHT: How near-tragedy and shared values brought Torrence, Lagana and Toyota together

Steve Torrence didn’t need to sign with Toyota. Running as independents on the NHRA Top Fuel circuit, Torrence Racing did just fine with Steve and father Billy claiming trophies from coast to coast. Steve has been dominant, in fact, with 51 wins and four consecutive championships. But last September, Torrence announced that both Capco Contractors teams would compete under the Toyota banner.
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
racer.com

IndyCar to put renewed focus on driving standards after Barber clash

Following the heated on-track clash involving Graham Rahal and Romain Grosjean at Barber Motorsports Park and the spirited words from Rahal that followed, the NTT IndyCar Series says it will reinforce its expectations for clean driving before practice gets underway on Friday for the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis. “We...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Ilott,JHR carry strong Barber form into Indy GP qualifying

The Juncos Hollinger Racing team sure is making it hard to ignore its quick rise to road course competitiveness. Coming off Callum Ilott’s run to an eighth-place starting position at the recent Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, the Briton and his No. 77 JHR Chevy squad were at it again in qualifying for the Indy Grand Prix with a blast to seventh on the grid.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Power snatches last-second pole from Palou at Indy GP

A stellar lap by Will Power ripped pole position away from Alex Palou, who was sitting seconds away from spoiling a string of five Chevy-powered rivals, at the end of qualifying for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road course. Power earned the 64th pole of his career,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

Simpson aiming to use Ganassi tie-in as springboard to IndyCar future

Kyffin Simpson isn’t old enough to drink, vote, or rent a car, but he’s about to have something no other teenager has, and that’s open access to Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson, Jimmie Johnson, and the rest of the Chip Ganassi Racing team as the 17-year-old Indy Lights driver is welcomed into the program as part of a new driver development contract with the defending NTT IndyCar Series champions.
MOTORSPORTS
#Vehicles#Ferrari#Spaniard#Drs
racer.com

Daly relishing continued strength around Indy road course

Conor Daly just might wish that every IndyCar race was held on the Indianapolis road course. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver fired the No. 20 Chevy into the Firestone Fast Six at last year’s Indy GP by securing sixth on the starting grid and he went two spots better on Friday after locking up a fourth-place start in front of the home audience.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

De Alba inherits Indy Pro 2000 win after Eves fails inspection

Jay Howard Driver Development’s Salvador De Alba, from Guadalajara, Mexico was credited with victory in today’s Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Indianapolis Supporting INDYCAR Ministry after race winner and teammate Braden Eves’ Tatuus IP-22 failed post-race tech inspection. The penalty moved Pabst Racing’s Yuven Sundaramoorthy into second...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

F1 getting close to ‘Super Bowl events’ in U.S. - Brawn

Formula 1 is getting close to its target of a Super Bowl-style event in the United States with the Miami Grand Prix, but won’t try and replicate it everywhere, says the sport’s managing director of motorsports, Ross Brawn. Miami hosted its first F1 race last Sunday and delivered...
NFL
Motorsports
Cars
Sports
racer.com

NHRA podcast interview: Justin Ashley

Justin Ashley is a rising star in the NHRA Top Fuel ranks and he’s here to discuss his career and what it’s like to drive 11,000 horsepower. Among the topics:. • How the season is shaping up for Ashley’s team. • The new variables of an alliance...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Vettel admits energy-use hypocrisy makes him question his F1 future

Sebastian Vettel says he regularly questions his position in Formula 1 as his status as a racer makes him a hypocrite when it comes to pushing for sustainable energy solutions. The Aston Martin driver has been an advocate for changes to behavior when it comes to social and environmental issues,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
racer.com

Doohan to get first F1 test in Qatar

Jack Doohan will get his first taste of a Formula 1 car when he tests for Alpine in Qatar on Sunday. Alpine is conducting an extensive testing program for reserve driver Oscar Piastri using its 2021 car, giving last year’s Formula 2 champion as much seat time as possible during a year when he is not racing. He completed two days at the Losail circuit this week, and F3 runner-up Doohan, who joined Alpine’s young driver academy over the winter, will get his turn this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mercedes seeking answers after ‘most competitive’ Friday got away

Mercedes is trying to understand how it went from having the “most competitive” spell of its 2022 Formula 1 season so far on Friday in Miami to another tough race weekend. George Russell was fastest in FP2 and Mercedes looked to have taken a step forward compared to the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull, but the final practice session on Saturday saw the team well off the pace and Russell failed to make it to Q3. Although the team eventually rescued a pair of top-six finishes, technical director Mike Elliott says Mercedes doesn’t know why the pace disappeared.
MIAMI, FL
racer.com

O’Ward tops second Indy GP practice

Pato O’Ward set the stage for today’s qualifying session for the GMR Grand Prix after posting the fastest lap in the second practice session with the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevy (1m09.7839s). O’Ward, like the rest of the drivers in the 27-car field, performed qualifying simulation runs on Firestone’s faster red-banded alternative tires, and behind the most recent race winner, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was a close second in the No. 10 Honda (+0. 0.0298s).
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Hamlin vows No. 11 more than ‘the most dangerous 22nd-place team in history’

The opening quarter of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule its new Next Gen car have produced 10 different race winners thus far, one of them being Joe Gibbs Racing wheelman Denny Hamlin, who raced to victory at Richmond in early April. While that was obviously a major positive so early on in the season, basically nothing has gone right for the Virginian since. The next five Cup races brought 28th, 35th, 18th and two 21st-place finishes for Hamlin, the most recent run at Darlington ending in smoke, burnt rubber and bent metal when he and his No. 11 Toyota Camry were caught up in a massive shunt 260 laps into the race. With that win being his only one top-10 finish this season, the 41-year-old veteran of 18 Cup seasons will now look to Kansas Speedway this weekend to bring some sort of relief to what has been one beautiful mess of a season.
MOTORSPORTS

