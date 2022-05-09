Police: Teen hospitalized after alleged hit and run

EASTON - Washington state troopers say a 33-year-old Spanaway woman is dead after wrecking her vehicle on I-90 in Kittitas County Wednesday evening. State Patrol officials say at about 6:39 p.m., the woman was going west on I-90 just north of Easton when she left the road to the right, hit a cement barrier, went back into the lanes of travel and rolled across all lanes of travel ejecting the driver.
ABERDEEN, Wash. — A K9 named Zero from the Aberdeen Police Department helped locate a large quantity of drugs from the trunk of a vehicle on Thursday, according to the police department's Facebook. Officer Brandi Slater is seen in the photo posing with Zero, who assisted the Grays Harbor...
On Tuesday afternoon, a 21-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Pasco. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 4:30 PM in the area of 4th Avenue and West A Street. The preliminary reports showed that the motorcycle rider was traveling in the area of the intersection when it crashed into the side of a red car.
A man lost his life after a high-speed collision near Naches. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Highway 12 and Milepost 193. The preliminary investigation showed that a man was traveling at extremely high rate of speed when his car smashed into the right guard rail. He kept going, crossing over the center line and into the left lane. As the man continued, he went through the left guard rail.
WENATCHEE — Investigators on Thursday released the names of a man killed and officers involved in Saturday’s police shooting in Wenatchee. The man killed in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old East Wenatchee resident Alexander J. White, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Investigators...
Officials identified 31-year-old Kevin Gudde as the victim who was killed after getting struck by a vehicle Monday in Ephrata. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Alder Street Northwest near Ephrata High School. The investigation reports showed that a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 23-year-old Aaron J Koski, of Moses Lake, hit the walking pedestrian.
Earlier Thursday morning, Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators sent out some surveillance images of a pair of porch pirates, and now they're in custody. The Department apologized for the long-distance photo, but that was all they had at the time. The two suspects were seen stealing a package(s) from one or more homes on Apricot Drive, which is about 4 miles west of the center of town in Prosser.
The family of a Moses Lake woman who police say was murdered in March is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her body being found. Yanira Cedillos has not been seen since she was out celebrating her 30th birthday with friends on March 3. On March 10,...
RICHLAND -- Police confirm to Action News that several firearms have been stolen during a pair of burglaries at Grigg's Hardware in Richland. Police tell us that the burglaries happened on April 30 and May 4 at the popular hardware store on George Washington Way. Police say guns were taken...
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - A Harrison Middle School student was arrested before school started on May 12 after a search turned up a gun. Staff approached the student before they walked into school and took them to the office. Following a safety search, the student was arrested. Sunnyside School District says...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Members in the Tri-Cities community are still reeling from the devastating loss of a Kennewick man found dead inside of his home last week in what police are suspecting was a “revenge kill.” Clayton Wick, 76, was discovered by his housekeeper on May 3 after several attempts to reach him went unsuccessful, according to court documents. ORIGINAL...
MOSES LAKE - A local family hopes a cash reward is enough incentive for anyone who may know where the body of Yanira Cedillos is. After days of searching for her, Cedillos' loved ones are now offering a cash reward of $5,000 to anyone with the tip that will lead authorities to her remains.
MOSES LAKE — A man was airlifted to a Spokane hospital after an assault Tuesday afternoon in Moses Lake left him with significant head trauma. At about 3 p.m., a homeowner on Jean Road Northeast returned home and found a man lying on the ground in his shop, according to Moses Lake police.
HIGHWAY 12 - UPDATE 10:24 a.m. Washington State Patrol has notified the family members of the man who died in the crash. 42-year-old Anthony C. Fluaitt died at the crash. WSP says he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers are still investigating the cause...
QUINCY, Wash. — State Troopers responded to a dangerous crash on WA-281 that left three people injured and two cars totaled in rural Grant County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to the intersection of State Route 281 and Road 5 NW (White Trail Rd) in Grant County around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
