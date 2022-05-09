ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Police: Teen hospitalized after alleged hit and run

By Samantha Spitz, Justin Berger
KEPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCO, Wash. — A 14-year-old is in the hospital after an alleged hit and run in...

keprtv.com

ifiberone.com

33-year-old woman dies in Kittitas County crash with her 7-year-old son riding in the back seat

EASTON - Washington state troopers say a 33-year-old Spanaway woman is dead after wrecking her vehicle on I-90 in Kittitas County Wednesday evening. State Patrol officials say at about 6:39 p.m., the woman was going west on I-90 just north of Easton when she left the road to the right, hit a cement barrier, went back into the lanes of travel and rolled across all lanes of travel ejecting the driver.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Woman Dead, Child Flown to Hospital in I-90 Crash in Kittitas County

A 33 year-old woman is dead, while a seven-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after a roll over crash on I-90 in Kittitas County last evening. Troopers say the woman was traveling eastbound on I-90 north of Easton just after 6:30 when she left the roadway to right, and then re-entered the roadway while rolling and coming to a rest in the left lane.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead, pregnant woman hurt following a motorcycle crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

On Tuesday afternoon, a 21-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Pasco. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 4:30 PM in the area of 4th Avenue and West A Street. The preliminary reports showed that the motorcycle rider was traveling in the area of the intersection when it crashed into the side of a red car.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Motorcycle driver dies from injuries in crash

PASCO -- Police confirm to Action News that a 21-year-old motorcycle rider from Pasco has died from his injuries after colliding with a car on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred just after 4:30 PM on Tuesday afternoon in the area of 4th Avenue and West A Street. Police say the...
PASCO, WA
Nationwide Report

Man killed following a high-speed crash near Naches (Naches, WA)

A man lost his life after a high-speed collision near Naches. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on Highway 12 and Milepost 193. The preliminary investigation showed that a man was traveling at extremely high rate of speed when his car smashed into the right guard rail. He kept going, crossing over the center line and into the left lane. As the man continued, he went through the left guard rail.
NACHES, WA
ifiberone.com

Officers involved, man killed in Wenatchee police shooting identified

WENATCHEE — Investigators on Thursday released the names of a man killed and officers involved in Saturday’s police shooting in Wenatchee. The man killed in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old East Wenatchee resident Alexander J. White, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Investigators...
WENATCHEE, WA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Kevin Gudde dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)

Officials identified 31-year-old Kevin Gudde as the victim who was killed after getting struck by a vehicle Monday in Ephrata. The fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Alder Street Northwest near Ephrata High School. The investigation reports showed that a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 23-year-old Aaron J Koski, of Moses Lake, hit the walking pedestrian.
EPHRATA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Sharp-Eyed Citizen Helps Deputies Nab Prosser Porch Pirates

Earlier Thursday morning, Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators sent out some surveillance images of a pair of porch pirates, and now they're in custody. The Department apologized for the long-distance photo, but that was all they had at the time. The two suspects were seen stealing a package(s) from one or more homes on Apricot Drive, which is about 4 miles west of the center of town in Prosser.
PROSSER, WA
KEPR

Several guns stolen during burglaries at local hardware store

RICHLAND -- Police confirm to Action News that several firearms have been stolen during a pair of burglaries at Grigg's Hardware in Richland. Police tell us that the burglaries happened on April 30 and May 4 at the popular hardware store on George Washington Way. Police say guns were taken...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One dead after motorcycle v car crash in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:11 p.m. Sergeant Rigo Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department has updated the motorcycle driver died from his injuries. He was a 21-year-old male from Pasco. The crash is still under investigation. UPDATE: 8:30 p.m. The S 4th Lane and A Street area has been reopened.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Middle school student arrested with gun in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - A Harrison Middle School student was arrested before school started on May 12 after a search turned up a gun. Staff approached the student before they walked into school and took them to the office. Following a safety search, the student was arrested. Sunnyside School District says...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Lost a family member:’ Musicians mourn beloved Kennewick bassist murdered in suspected revenge killing

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Members in the Tri-Cities community are still reeling from the devastating loss of a Kennewick man found dead inside of his home last week in what police are suspecting was a “revenge kill.” Clayton Wick, 76, was discovered by his housekeeper on May 3 after several attempts to reach him went unsuccessful, according to court documents. ORIGINAL...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One person dead after rollover crash near Naches

HIGHWAY 12 - UPDATE 10:24 a.m. Washington State Patrol has notified the family members of the man who died in the crash. 42-year-old Anthony C. Fluaitt died at the crash. WSP says he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Troopers are still investigating the cause...
NACHES, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP: Toddler airlifted to Sacred Heart, two adults injured after fiery crash on WA-281 in Grant County

QUINCY, Wash. — State Troopers responded to a dangerous crash on WA-281 that left three people injured and two cars totaled in rural Grant County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to the intersection of State Route 281 and Road 5 NW (White Trail Rd) in Grant County around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
GRANT COUNTY, WA

