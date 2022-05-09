Police: Teen hospitalized after alleged hit and run

Earlier Thursday morning, Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators sent out some surveillance images of a pair of porch pirates, and now they're in custody. The Department apologized for the long-distance photo, but that was all they had at the time. The two suspects were seen stealing a package(s) from one or more homes on Apricot Drive, which is about 4 miles west of the center of town in Prosser.

PROSSER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO