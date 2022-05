HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Walsh, age 92, joined his wife, Frances, to be with the Lord, having passed on peacefully Thursday, May 12, 2022. Robert designed transformers for Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 37 years, followed by five years with Leheigh Contractors. While at Westinghouse, Robert played for the company baseball team from which he was chosen to try out for the New York Giants. Robert also played in the company golf league at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course where he made many life-long friends.

HUBBARD, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO