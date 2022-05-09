ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2022 Subaru Crosstrek

By Charles Singh
 5 days ago
Which small SUV model is the better buy? Time for 2022 Ford Bronco Sport vs. 2022 Subaru...

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Accessories Being Embraced By Ford Bronco And Maverick Owners

Official Ford accessories have always been a big-time money-maker for the company as it continues to churn out new parts and other goods on a regular basis. It seems that The Blue Oval has found a niche in a market flooded with aftermarket companies, though some just prefer to stick with OEM parts. Regardless, many newer vehicles like the Ford Bronco and Ford Maverick were designed from the start to be easily customizable, and the resulting wave of official Ford accessories for those vehicles has proven to be incredibly popular with buyers thus far, the automaker revealed in its April sales report.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Check Out This Handy Ford Bronco Manual Guide: Video

The 2021 Ford Bronco was a big deal when it launched with retro styling, open-air cruising capability, and loads of off-road capability, but for enthusiasts, one of the most appealing features present in the reborn SUV was its seven-speed manual transmission equipped with a crawler gear. Early on, around 15 percent of Ford Bronco buyers opted for the manual gearbox, which can be paired with the Sasquatch Package starting with the 2022 model year, but cannot be ordered in conjunction with the twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost powerplant. Regardless, Ford’s new seven-speed is a fascinating piece of kit, and this video from Our Bronco Life does a nice job of giving us a rundown of how it works.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2024 Ford Mustang’s Front End Is So Nice, It Leaked Twice

How many leaked images of a very similar-looking front end do we need to see to call it? Two seems like a nice number. You're looking at the next front end of Ford's long-running pony car: the 2024 Ford Mustang. We have seen two leaked images of different '24 Mustangs, one provided by Steeda and one by FordAuthority.com.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Chevy Corvette ZR1 Secrets Emerge And There's A Lot To Like

In the motoring world, a great foundation often leads to spectacular results. To be more specific, when the base car in a model range is as good as the Chevrolet Stingray Coupe, it lays the groundwork for something even more special. With its naturally-aspirated flat-plane crank V8, the new Corvette Z06 sounds beastly as it revs to well over 8,000 rpm. It's a palpable step up from the base Corvette. But this 670-horsepower Corvette is merely a stepping stone to the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1. Now, exclusive details have emerged regarding this red-hot Corvette model.
CARS
Motorious

Corvette EV SUV Possibly Coming Soon

The official General Motor Design Instagram account recently flashed this bubbly, red hot design you see before you and it’s caused quite the stir. The vehicle is obviously a crossover of sorts, although the low-slung roof, two doors, and aggressive front fascia just scream Corvette. There have been rumors of a Corvette SUV coming out soon, and this looks like it might be an early design concept.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out a 99-point restored 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

With the Chevrolet Corvette celebrating its 70th anniversary, Jay Leno recently checked out one of the earliest production models, courtesy of owner and Corvette restorer Mike McCluskey. This 1954 Corvette is from the 'Vette's second model year. Only 300 cars were made for the initial 1953 model year, however, so...
CELEBRITIES
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
The Verge

Ford did what Tesla won’t

Last fall, Ford began parading around a fully electric 1978 F-100 pickup truck that could accelerate 0–60 mph in around three seconds. The company brought it to YouTubers, automotive trade shows, Jay Leno, and even us. And we all agreed: we want this truck in our own garages. But...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

The 15 Best Cadillacs Of All Time

Cadillac is an iconic carmaker known for large, luxurious vehicles. These models stand out from the rest, from the Presidential Limo to its first sports car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightnings Seen Stockpiled At Dearborn Test Track

Production of the Ford F-150 Lightning began back on April 26, but instead of all of those electric trucks ending up in the hands of buyers, it seems as though a good chunk of the EV pickups are "starting to pile up the company test track in Dearborn, MI," according to our spy photographers who are on the scene.
DEARBORN, MI
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

