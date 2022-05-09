ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The Smart Way To Buy a Dumb Car

By Henry Cesari
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dreaming of a quirky project car? Read these tips before you...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Used Cars#Sports Car#Smartphone
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SheKnows

Parent Got Backlash For Buying Kitchen Set For Son & Reddit is Appropriately Fuming

Click here to read the full article. A parent’s simple decision to buy a children’s kitchen set has led to disappointing backlash. The unfortunate story was posted on Reddit by the parent in question, who has a two-year-old son with a curiosity about cooking. “One of his favorite pastimes are playing with pots and pans and utensils and moving the stove controls and anything kitchen related,” the Reddit user wrote. “To keep fueling his curiosity I was looking into getting him a play kitchen set.” When the user’s family found out, there was immediate backlash and comments were made that it...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
ZDNet

This 4K quadcopter drone is a budget-friendly option

Drones are no longer just a fad, they're an industry all to themselves. Aerial photography has caught on. Whether you want to start a cool new hobby or are looking for a side hustle, a drone can be a very worthwhile investment. Unfortunately, the best photography drones on the market aren't exactly affordable for all budgets. So if you're looking for a powerful drone that won't break the bank, consider the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version.
ELECTRONICS
hunker.com

The Best Portable Generators of 2022

Portable generators are an ideal option for anyone who's looking for a flexible and mobile power source. Whether you're a homeowner, camping fanatic, or want to be prepared in case of emergency, portable generators can be the perfect source of backup power. But there are some important factors to weigh before buying an external power source like size, power, price, and reliability.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

4 Best New Pickup Trucks of 2022 According to Autotrader

Autotrader has released its list of best new cars for 2022. Although the list refers to cars, it has plenty of trucks on it as well. Whether you’re interested in learning more about the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Nissan Frontier, or any of the other pickups that made the cut, read on. We’ve got all the details covered.
CARS
CNET

Best Dash Cam Deals

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. When they were first released, dash cameras seemed just like a bit of a gimmick. People used them to record themselves driving around looking cool (and occasionally capturing extraterrestrial phenomena), but as they've become smarter and better, it's become nearly essential to have one in every car you own. Buying one of the best dash cameras can be a bit expensive, especially for something that pretty much has a single purpose that you may not use every single day. If you spend a little time looking around, you can often find a good dash cam deal, but instead of making you hunt for the best dash cam deals we've done the work for you and rounded them all up here. See below for all the best dash camera deals you can find today.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

102K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy