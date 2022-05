In the co-main event of Bellator 281, Lyoto Machida and Fabian Edwards faced off in a pivotal matchup. Round 1: Both fighters took the center of the octagon after a touch of gloves. A kick from Machida started the fight. Edwards answered with a jab, kick combo. Edwards landed a hard kick followed by a 1-2 hook. Edwards caught a kick from Machida and then put him against the cage. Machida reversed and landed a trip takedown, but Edwards got right back to his feet. Edwards landed a slick elbow. 2:14 left, and Edwards put Machida against the fence again. Machida escaped but ate another elbow from Edwards that wobbled him. Edwards pounced on Machida landing a punch that dropped Machida and then a final punch that put Machida out cold.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO