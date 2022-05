Chief Contee said investigators have not determined the reason why 23-year-old Raymond Spencer opened fire from a "sniper's nest" on April 22. Almost three weeks after a lone gunman terrorized D.C. for hours during a "sniper-style" shooting that put teenage students in the crosshairs and left four people injured, DC Police provided an update on their ongoing investigation. While there are still numerous unknowns about the shooting -- including a motive -- photos and a more detailed timeline of events give additional insight into what happened inside the AVA Van Ness apartment building and Edmund Burke School on April 22.

