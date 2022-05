(CBS4) – A man and his wife visiting from Cincinnati are the two people who were shot while renting a car in Denver Friday afternoon. Pat Huhn died following the shooting, and his wife, Shannon, was hospitalized for her injuries, Huhn’s employer and a local high school principal confirmed to CBS4. Three heartbreaking days later, the answers are few and far between for those close to Pat and Shannon Huhn. In town from their home in the Cincinnati area, the loving couple was confronted by a gunman in Denver. (credit: CBS) Police said it all happened at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car near South Broadway...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO