SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man has been sentenced after police say he took part in a drug trafficking scheme moving narcotics across the Midwest and East Coast. US Attorney John C. Gurganus says in January 2019, 21-year-old David Sandoval, from California, was initiating a drug exchange in Pottsville when he was found to be in possession of two large duffle bags containing around 3 kilograms of heroin.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO