LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rich Strike may not be going for the Triple Crown, but his long-shot Kentucky Derby win will be remembered for a long time. And because of his historic victory, the celebration in the winner's circle at Churchill Downs was that much more memorable. That brings us to the Louisville business that made a big impact on what viewers around the world saw during that celebration.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO