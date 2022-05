The KBI, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Chase County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an shooting incident that happened early Friday morning. Deputies received a 911 call from a man saying that a passenger in their vehicle had been shot. The Chase County Sheriff’s Office and KHP troopers responded to mile marker 13 on Highway 150 and found a 33-year-old man, from Emporia, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO