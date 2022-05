The San Carlos Park Fire Chief will review the findings of Friday’s inspection at MW Horticulture after a fire burned there for 10 days in April. The results will not be released until Monday because the public information officer said the chief is still going over the inspection reports. This means the stop-work order would be lifted if MW Horticuture passes the reinspection.

SAN CARLOS PARK, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO