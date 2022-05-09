ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

LSU takes series with 12-3 win over Alabama Sunday

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCXLB_0fXH8kg100

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Catcher Tyler McManus and centerfielder Dylan Crews combined to drive in seven runs Sunday, leading LSU to a 12-3, series-clinching win over Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

LSU, which won its third conference road series, improved to 32-15 overall and 14-10 in the SEC. Alabama dropped to 25-22 overall and 10-14 in league play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Southeastern Louisiana in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

McManus blasted a pair of two-run homers to account for four RBI, and Crews was 3-for-6 at the plate with a homer, a double and three RBI.

Shortstop Jordan Thompson added three hits and two RBI, and leftfielder Drew Bianco also drove in two runs with a pair of two-out singles.

LSU’s total of 15 hits marked its most in an SEC game this season, surpassing the previous high of 13 set versus Florida and Mississippi State.

“Our approach at the plate today was awesome,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The players’ commitment to our plan was awesome, and they played with great enthusiasm. This is one of my favorite wins of the year. We didn’t flinch, we focused on our play, and we attacked. I’m really proud of our guys.”

Left-hander Jacob Hasty (2-0), who entered the game in the first inning in relief of starter Samuel Dutton, earned the win as he worked four scoreless innings and limited the Crimson Tide to two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Alabama starter Grayson Hitt (4-3) was charged with the loss as he surrendered six runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

LSU struck for three runs in the top of the first inning as Thompson delivered a two-run single, and Bianco slapped an RBI single up the middle.

Alabama responded with one run in the bottom of the first when first baseman Drew Williamson smacked an RBI double against LSU starting pitcher Samuel Dutton.

The Tigers expanded the lead to 6-1 in the fifth when Bianco lined another RBI single, and catcher Tyler McManus blasted a two-run homer, his sixth dinger of the year.

LSU plated three more runs in the seventh in an outburst highlight by another two-run homer from McManus. Shortstop Jordan Thompson scored the first run of the rally when he walked, stole second base, moved to third on an error and came home on first baseman Tre’ Morgan’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Crews’ three-run homer in the eighth inning – his 16 th dinger of the year – increased LSU’s lead to 12-2.

{Courtesy: release from LSU}

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

LSU Softball falls in First Round of SEC Tournament, 7-4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 18/20 LSU (34-21) forced extra innings but dropped a 7-4 decision to Mississippi State (33-23) in the first round of the SEC Tournament Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. LSU forced the game to nine innings, marking the ninth time they played extra innings in the SEC Tournament (last in 2016). It […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Tyler, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WGNO

New Orleans Saints release 2022 schedule

The New Orleans Saints announced today their 2022 schedule presented by SeatGeek, for which the regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 11, at the Atlanta Falcons and features three primetime games and an eight-game Caesars Superdome home slate that features both Super Bowl LVI participants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Sports Radio#Southeastern Louisiana#College Baseball#Tigers#Sec Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WGNO

Utah teacher on leave over TikTok video

In the video, the woman says during a game of “Guess Who?" that instead of asking the typical questions, the students gave clues based on the perceived sexual orientation of the characters.
LEHI, UT
WGNO

WGNO

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy