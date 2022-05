The Florida State Seminoles (30-17, 13-11) last regular season home series of the year is a big one as the No. 6 ranked Miami Hurricanes (36-12, 17-7) come into town. Not only is this a big rivalry series but both teams have a lot to play for. Last year FSU took all four games from Miami, sweeping the ‘Canes in Coral Gables with none of the games being close and winning on in the ACC Tournament, so the Hurricanes will be out for blood. Florida State needs a series win to stay in position to secure a regional host.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO