Update* Troopers Investigating Bomb Threat – Concord Mall

The Delaware State Police are investigating a bomb threat that was called into a store at the Concord Mall located at 4737 Concord Pike, Wilmington this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:33 p.m. today, Sunday, May 8, 2022, when an employee from a store at the mall received a text message from an unknown subject posing as a former employee and who threatened to blow up the store. The panic from the initial threat caused subjects to knock objects to ground creating loud banging noises. These load noises were mistakenly reported as gun shots. Troopers responded to scene and evacuated the mall. A search was conducted and nothing out of the ordinary or suspicious was located. The mall remained closed the remainder of the evening.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone who has information in regard to this incident or who may have witnessed anything suspicious, is asked to contact Sergeant Pezzuto of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-365-8397. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation – Concord Mall

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 050822 1930

-End-

