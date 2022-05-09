ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Local man’s lottery winnings benefit the community

By Cristian Sida
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The year was 2011, and a lottery ticket purchased in the Redlands made one local $1 million wealthier. Little did Dean Pichler know, it was his good friend and neighbor Henrey Hank Taylor. “...Until the news that evening, that somebody...

nbc11news.com

Grand Junction nonprofit gets more kids on bikes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As part of the grand opening for the new Wolfpack bike park at Dos Rios elementary school, the Riverside Educational Center unveiled 18 brand new mountain bikes for students in their programs. R.E.C. is a local nonprofit that serves students at 15 different schools across...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Animal shelters in the Grand Valley seeing kitten influx

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some animal shelters in the Grand Valley are reporting a major influx of kittens this kitten season and it’s creating some strain for the shelters. CLAWS Cat Rescue and Sanctuary said that over the last month they’ve had more than 100 kittens come through...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Lunch Lizard unveils new food truck to help bring meals to kids

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Schools everywhere will soon be adjourning for summer break which means for many kids, daily meals will be harder to come by. In 2015, District 51 and the Western Colorado Community Foundation launched a pilot program aimed at getting meals to kids in need throughout the summer. The district said during the school year, students who qualify are able to get breakfast and lunch free of charge thanks to federal funding. But summer was a different story.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

City and community business leaders gather for State of the Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce played host to city and community business leaders for the annual State of the Valley luncheon at the Grand Junction Convention Center. Organizers said the State of the Valley luncheon gives business owners the chance to meet with...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

How residents in Southern Colorado can participate in the largest single-day food drive event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest single-day food drive in the nation is happening Saturday. It's called the Stamp Out Hunger. The National Association of Letter Carriers and Care and Share Food Bank is asking for the Southern Colorado community's help to combat world hunger. In 2019, the Stamp Out Hunger event collected over The post How residents in Southern Colorado can participate in the largest single-day food drive event appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Get Ready To Enjoy Fresh Produce And Local Artisans At Farmers Markets Up And Down Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – Mid-May in Colorado brings lots of flowers and farmers markets. This is the time of year when you can start supporting local farmers and businesses while treating yourself to fresh produce, tasty treats and even unexpected treasures. Here’s just a few of the farmers markets now open around the Denver metro area and northern Colorado: Aurora Rebel Marketplace Del Mar Park 312 Del Circle This is a real home-grown market that started in a backyard in Montbello in 2015 where a father worked with five neighborhood kids to garden. As they grew, they decided to fill the need for a neighborhood farmers market and...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
#Shriners Hospitals
nbc11news.com

City of Grand Junction invites public to community meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will be hosting a community meeting at Fire Station No. 6, located at 729 27 Rd. on May 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be various city departments at the meeting informing the public about current projects and plans.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Monumental Beer Works is officially rebranding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Established two years ago, Monumental Beer Works has grown to become somewhat of a local icon for prospective adventurers. However, as of last week, Monumental Operations Manager and Co-Founder Brian Fischer purchased the Base Camp Beer Works trademark from its previous owners. The company plans...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend. So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

For 125th time, 'Strawberry Days' festival returns to Colorado mountain town

For the 125th time, the Strawberry Days summer festival will be returning to Glenwood Springs this June. Strawberry Days is one of the oldest, continuously held festivals in Colorado. It celebrates the start of the strawberry harvest season in the area. According to the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, the festival began as a marketing tool to promote the fruit growers of the Roaring Fork and Grand River Valleys.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE

