“Massachusetts State Police in Millbury responded to a truck fire on Route 495 North in Milford. The driver kept attempting to go back to get his belongings until a Trooper told him to stop and had him stand behind the cover of a Good Samaritan pickup truck that had pulled over nearby. The fuel tank blew up less than 30 seconds after the Trooper moved him away from the truck.

MILLBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO