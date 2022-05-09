NYC men fall onto subway tracks after starting knifepoint fight

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people are injured after a fire at a building in the Bronx. Crews were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to the six-story building on Jerome Avenue. It took about 45 minutes to put out the flames. Officials said 11 people were hurt, including a firefighter. Six were taken to hospitals, and the others were treated at the scene. So far, there's no word on what caused the fire.

