NYC men fall onto subway tracks after starting knifepoint fight

NEW YORK -- Florence Ngwu, the Queens woman who was pinned by a hit-and-run driver outside her home on Mother's Day, has died, her family told CBS2.Ngwu's niece said the family was devastated to learn the 49-year-old died Monday morning from her injuries."I lived with her most of my life," Nnenna B told CBS2's Leah Mishkin. "A very strong woman. She was just a fighter. So we thought maybe she could."The disturbing scene unfolded on Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows a truck hit a car, which neighbors said belonged to Ngwu's daughter, on 120th Avenue by 167th Street.We're told Ngwu...
