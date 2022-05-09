ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC men fall onto subway tracks after starting knifepoint fight

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men in New York City fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn after getting into a knife point fight on May 4. Police say the fight happened around 9:45 p.m. on May 4 at the Broadway...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

NYC crime: Man stabbed to death after fight in celeb-packed Greenwich Village neighborhood, cops say

A New York City man was stabbed to death earlier Friday morning in the Big Apple’s quiet, celeb-frequented Greenwich Village neighborhood, police said. Samer Abdalla, 28, was allegedly involved in a dispute with a group of four Hispanic men shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of West 4 Street and 6 Avenue, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bronx elevator rape arrest

NEW YORK - New York City Police Department officers have arrested a man accused of a knifepoint rape in a Bronx elevator. Police arrested 46-year-old Ramon Rotestan of the Bronx. He faces rape and robbery charges. The assault occurred on May 9 at about 10 p.m. in the area of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Tuesday evening, the NYPD said. The teen was shot in the chest at West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. The victim got into a dispute with the suspect prior to the shooting, according to the NYPD. Police […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Fox News

Chicago chaos: Wild video shows mob of teens overtaking city streets

Wild videos posted to social media shows mobs of teens and young adults overtaking Chicago streets Wednesday night. The videos showed large groups of teens running through the streets and even jumping on cars. It was happening in the northern part of the city's downtown area. At one point, a video of the chaos was taken just blocks from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's mansion, prompting police to stage snow plows to protect the area, according to CWB Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
News 12

VIDEO: Police arrest woman selling mangoes in Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD arrested a woman selling mangoes at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn in late April. Police say the mango vendor was issued a summons on April 5 and that she refused to stop vending at the location after multiple warnings. She was also issued a summons for unlicensed vending back on April 29 and was released.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Violent Crime#Fox 5#Nike
CBS New York

Nearly a dozen hurt in Bronx fire

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people are injured after a fire at a building in the Bronx. Crews were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to the six-story building on Jerome Avenue. It took about 45 minutes to put out the flames. Officials said 11 people were hurt, including a firefighter. Six were taken to hospitals, and the others were treated at the scene. So far, there's no word on what caused the fire. 
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Key card mix-up leads to 3 people being shot at NE Houston motel

A clerical mishap led to three people being shot at a motel in Houston, police said. According to local KHOU, police said three people checked into the motel Tuesday night and went to their room. Soon after, another group of three checked in, and a hotel worker reportedly gave them a key card to the same room by mistake.
HOUSTON, TX
norwoodnews.org

Driver: Bee Allegedly Causes Crash Injuring Infant

The following story is an updated version of the one that appears in our latest print edition. A bee flying inside a moving car is said to be the reason for a single-vehicle accident that occurred on the Grand Concourse in Bedford Park, causing an unidentified driver to slam into a tree and the car to later burst into flames.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Florence Ngwu, mother of 4, dies following Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Florence Ngwu, the Queens woman who was pinned by a hit-and-run driver outside her home on Mother's Day, has died, her family told CBS2.Ngwu's niece said the family was devastated to learn the 49-year-old died Monday morning from her injuries."I lived with her most of my life," Nnenna B told CBS2's Leah Mishkin. "A very strong woman. She was just a fighter. So we thought maybe she could."The disturbing scene unfolded on Sunday morning. Surveillance video shows a truck hit a car, which neighbors said belonged to Ngwu's daughter, on 120th Avenue by 167th Street.We're told Ngwu...
QUEENS, NY
Fox News

Fox News

744K+
Followers
156K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy