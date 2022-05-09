ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Photos: The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace honors moms who lost children to violence

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The event was held in person for the first time since 2019 and is hosted by the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4LHn_0fXH3MMo00
Chaplain Clementina M. Chéry (C) who co-founded the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in 1994 after the murder of her fifteen-year-old son Louis leads the Mother's Day Walk for Peace. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace returned to Boston for the first time since 2019.

The event is hosted by the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute and is organized to help mothers who have lost children to violence.

When President and CEO of the foundation Chaplain Clementina Chéry’s son was murdered she thought about how she could grieve her son on Mother’s Day while still celebrating her other children. Chéry founded the walk in 1996 to help other mothers who lost children to violence, according to the walk’s website.

The event began at Town Field in Dorchester Sunday morning. Take a look at some photos of the walk below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFNAe_0fXH3MMo00
Chaplain Clementina M. Chéry (C) who co-founded the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in 1994 after the murder of her fifteen-year-old son Louis leads the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1Qe3_0fXH3MMo00
People took part in the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace which returned to an in-person format for the first time since COVID.  Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRrPQ_0fXH3MMo00
Those taking part in the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace passed through Nubian Square at mile 3 of the march.  Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibpNO_0fXH3MMo00
Women linked arms and bowed their heads to pray as an invocation was given before the start of the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace.  Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWvyB_0fXH3MMo00
Tieesha Hall (R) stepped out on her front porch to hold up a t-shirt in memory of her nephew, Azar as the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace passes by her home. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxPNu_0fXH3MMo00
Arminda Cabral (L) becomes emotional as she receives an embrace from a loved one alongside Geraldina Mendes who embraced her cousin during the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace. Cabral’s son, AJ Monteiro was shot while he was getting his haircut in a barbershop four and a half years ago.  Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Comments / 4

