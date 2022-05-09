Photos: The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace honors moms who lost children to violence

The event was held in person for the first time since 2019 and is hosted by the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.

Chaplain Clementina M. Chéry (C) who co-founded the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in 1994 after the murder of her fifteen-year-old son Louis leads the Mother's Day Walk for Peace. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace returned to Boston for the first time since 2019.

The event is hosted by the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute and is organized to help mothers who have lost children to violence.

When President and CEO of the foundation Chaplain Clementina Chéry’s son was murdered she thought about how she could grieve her son on Mother’s Day while still celebrating her other children. Chéry founded the walk in 1996 to help other mothers who lost children to violence, according to the walk’s website.

The event began at Town Field in Dorchester Sunday morning. Take a look at some photos of the walk below:

Chaplain Clementina M. Chéry (C) who co-founded the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in 1994 after the murder of her fifteen-year-old son Louis leads the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

People took part in the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace which returned to an in-person format for the first time since COVID. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Those taking part in the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace passed through Nubian Square at mile 3 of the march. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Women linked arms and bowed their heads to pray as an invocation was given before the start of the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Tieesha Hall (R) stepped out on her front porch to hold up a t-shirt in memory of her nephew, Azar as the Mother’s Day Walk for Peace passes by her home. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff