Photos: The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace honors moms who lost children to violence
By Gwen Egan
Boston
5 days ago
The event was held in person for the first time since 2019 and is hosted by the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.
The Mother’s Day Walk for Peace returned to Boston for the first time since 2019.
The event is hosted by the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute and is organized to help mothers who have lost children to violence.
When President and CEO of the foundation Chaplain Clementina Chéry’s son was murdered she thought about how she could grieve her son on Mother’s Day while still celebrating her other children. Chéry founded the walk in 1996 to help other mothers who lost children to violence, according to the walk’s website.
The event began at Town Field in Dorchester Sunday morning. Take a look at some photos of the walk below:
BOSTON — After three strokes, Alishia Hicks would rely on her able-bodied 17-year-old to get around. Now he too has trouble walking for the time being after suffering his first stroke last week. When Hicks got a call from the Henderson Inclusion School nurse, she tried explaining what was happening.
BOSTON (CBS) – A Mattapan mother is demanding answers from Boston Public Schools. She says her son was having a stroke at school and instead of calling 911, they called her to come pick him up.
D’Andre Hicks is 17-year-old junior at the Henderson Upper School in Dorchester. “In the situation I do feel kind of like I was let down a little bit,” D’Andre said.
The situation was when he suffered a stroke while in class last week.
His mother, Alishia Hicks, says the school called for her to come pick up D’Andre, but she repeatedly asked them to dial 911. “He’s...
The father of a man who lost both his legs in a construction accident in Boston last week says he is grateful his son survived. As Wilson Ortega was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, his father, Jose Ortega, rushed to Boston from Puerto Rico. "I thought my world...
A 14-year-old student at a school in Boston is accused of throwing boiling hot water on one of his teachers earlier this month. The incident, which occurred at McKinley Middle School on St. Mary's Street in Allston on May 5, resulted in the teacher bringing herself to the hospital, according to a Boston police report, after the school's principal failed to call 911 on her behalf.
The incident comes after multiple others in Boston where teens allegedly attacked people downtown. Two workers at the Horse Thieves Tavern in Dedham were allegedly attacked by a group of teenagers Saturday night. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m., according to Dedham police. One of the women, who wished to...
At approximately 01:30 hours early Wednesday morning, Boston Fire, Police and EMS responded to the parking garage at 80 Francis Street at Brigham and Women’s Hospital after hospital security guards located a woman standing on the ledge of the top floor threating to jump. A full technical rescue was...
New details are being revealed on day two of the trial against Louis Coleman in the deadly kidnapping of Jassy Correia. Friends who were with Correia on the night she vanished took the stand Wednesday in the trial of her accused killer. Coleman is charged with kidnapping the young mother...
The Haitian Unity Parade — suspended over the last two years — will step off from Mattapan Square this Sunday (May 15) at 1 p.m. and travel up Blue Hill Avenue to Harambee Park where cultural events will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The parade...
“Sandrick is full of love and knows he is loved.”. A 14-year-old Everett boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by shooting last weekend while on a trip to Montreal. Sandrick Jorcelin has a bullet lodged near his spinal cord, family friend Carducci Chery told WBZ. Jorcelin...
A school nurse had advised the teacher to seek medical attention, the educator told authorities. A student at the McKinley Middle School in Fenway allegedly threw a “boiling hot” cup of ramen noodles on a teacher last week, but school leaders did not call 911, even as the educator was advised to seek medical attention by the school’s nurse, according to a Boston police report.
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus family is going viral for a good cause. Millions of people have eyed a video on social media that shows parents Courtney and Nick Dibisceglia changing not a diaper but a contact for their 1-year-old son, Nico. Nico suffers from a rare genetic condition...
A convicted child rapist who fled during his trial last month in Massachusetts has been sentenced to 40 to 50 years in prison. Stephen Corbin, 38, of Methuen, was convicted on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child in April, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The 44-year-old allegedly kidnapped the middle school student in April 2019. A 44-year-old Washington man this week pleaded guilty in Boston to the coercion and enticement of a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl. Jabarie Phillips, also known as Jabarie Lindsey, of Seattle, Washington, pleaded guilty to the single count he was charged...
BOSTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in East Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on Bennington Street right around midnight and located an adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the roadway.
It’s hard to miss the Sgt. William E. Carter American Legion Post 16 on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan Square with its large, newly painted exterior murals – as well as a history dating back 104 years. But leaders of the post say they have been left out of planning for the reconstruction of Mattapan Square to date and they feel they aren’t wanted in the community.
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Brockton are asking the public not to panic if they happened to drive by what appeared to be the scene of a house fire. “Don’t be alarmed if you drive down Nason Street today. There was no fire,” the Brockton Fire Department said in a tweet. “The magic of Hollywood was in town last night.”
BURLINGTON, Mass. — The 911 caller who saved a woman says it was instinct. “I did it because that woman need my help,” said the caller, who asked not to be identified. She tells Boston 25 what she did was because of instinct. “He was pulling her through...
“All of these constellations of symptoms really need to be studied.”. An infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital is calling for more funding to support research into long COVID, particularly in kids, as the pandemic continues. Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at the hospital and a professor...
BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday released video showing the fateful moment Jassy Correia met the man who allegedly kidnapped her outside a Boston nightclub and killed her. Correia, a Lynn mother, was at Venu nightclub celebrating her 23rd birthday with friends when she encountered Louis D. Coleman III,...
Comments / 4