Kevin McPherson breaks down JD Notae’s invite to G-League elite camp | New recruits coming to the hill

Arkansas basketball insider, Kevin McPherson, breaks down Ricky Council coming to Fayetteville, JD Notae big invite, & Jaylin Williams workouts that have been taking place down south.

The Razorbacks add a foreign tour to their schedule. Find out all of that and more in your Hog Hoops Report.

