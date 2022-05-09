ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Illinois falls in rubber match with Penn State

 5 days ago

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball had several chances to score but were never able to push a run across in its 2-0 loss to Penn State Sunday.

Tori McQueen had a good day in the circle, she had four strikeouts in 4.2 innings limiting the Nittany Lions to just two runs. The Illini struggled on offense, only producing four hits and leaving six runners on base.

Illinois now has the No. 3 seed going into the Big Ten softball tournament. They will play the winner of Ohio State and Purdue on Thursday in East Lansing.

