Raleigh, N.C. — It is happening this weekend. After two years, Hillsborough Street’s legendary watering hole, Mitch’s Tavern, will welcome patrons again. Van Alston and Chris Post, the team behind MoJoe’s Burger Joint, Slim’s and Zenith Raleigh, have teamed up with Mitch Hazouri and will handle the day-to-day operations. Located directly across from N.C. State University at 2426 Hillsborough St., the 47-year-old tavern is a favorite of N.C. State fans and was featured in the 1988 film Bull Durham.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO