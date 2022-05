The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who said she was going to the store Monday morning and hasn’t been seen since. Breanne Sedgwick is a 37-year-old white woman, approximately 5’8″ and 225 pounds. She has brown hair with green highlights. She was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on May 9, leaving her home in Fernley. She was last seen leaving in a 2001 maroon Chevrolet pickup with a blue hood. Nevada Plate #064P11. She was wearing dark-colored leggings and a dark green or black pullover hoodie.

FERNLEY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO