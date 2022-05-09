ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lobos Fall in Final Game at Boise State

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho— Ashley Archuleta hit a two-run single through the right side of the infield with bases loaded in the top of the second to tie the game, but Boise State scored five unanswered runs to win game three on Sunday afternoon. Leslie Romero, Briana Martinez and Reyan...

UNM Falls in Game One to Aztecs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo softball team got on the board first in Thursday’s game with San Diego State, but the Aztecs answered to score seven unanswered runs in the 7-1 final. New Mexico was able to get runners on base in six of the seven innings with Peyton...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Lobos Travel to Cal for Three-Game Series

BERKELEY, Calif. – The University of New Mexico baseball team will play a three game non-conference series against the California Golden Bears this Friday-Sunday at Evans Diamond at Stu Gordon Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. First pitch for the series opener on Friday is 6 p.m. (PT), while Saturday is set for 3 p.m. and Sunday’s series finale is set for 1 p.m.
BERKELEY, CA
Women's 10K Podium Sweep Highlights First Day of MW OTF Championships

CLOVIS, Calif. — The University of New Mexico track & field team opened the Mountain West Outdoor Championships on a fantastic note as the Lobos took the top three spots in the women’s 10K run at the championships. These top podium spots earned the women’s team 24 points towards their team score to tie Colorado State for first.
Three Lobos Earn Mountain West Men’s Golf Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –– Three members of the New Mexico men’s golf team were honored as the Mountain West announced the 2022 conference honors and awards. Senior Sam Choi and sophomore Bastien Amat were named to the 10-player All-Mountain West team, while Carson Herron was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Howard and Archuleta Named to MW First Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico natives Andrea Howard and Ashley Archuleta have been named to the Mountain West Softball All-Conference First Team, as voted on by conference coaches. The selection marks the third overall all-conference honor for Howard, but the first on the First Team, as she was named to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Lobos Take Third Round of Rio Grande Rivalry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico baseball team defeated in-state rival New Mexico State for the third time this season, winning Tuesday night’s matchup by a score of 13-7 at Santa Ana Star Field. This is the first time in six years that the Lobos have defeated the Aggies at home (April 26, 2016- W, 10-4). Braydon Runion and Willie Cano broke out as today’s Lobo leaders, notching three hits apiece. Runion went 3-for-5 with two runs, while Cano had a 3-for-5 night with three runs and two RBI. Lenny Junior Ashby had two hits on the game, both of them solo home runs. Ashby now has 14 home runs on the season. Earning his first career start, freshman Benjamin Baker-Livingston dominated the mound as he allowed just one run on four hits in 4.0 innings pitched, while fanning five batters and ultimately earning his first win.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Seth Cook Named Asst. Marketing Director

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Seth Cook, formerly of the University of Illinois, has joined UNM’s external team as Assistant Director of Marketing. With UNM, Cook will handle marketing plans and initiatives for women’s basketball, volleyball and softball as well as oversee the Howl Zone at Lobo Football. “Seth...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

