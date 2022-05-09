Lobos Fall in Final Game at Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico baseball team defeated in-state rival New Mexico State for the third time this season, winning Tuesday night’s matchup by a score of 13-7 at Santa Ana Star Field. This is the first time in six years that the Lobos have defeated the Aggies at home (April 26, 2016- W, 10-4). Braydon Runion and Willie Cano broke out as today’s Lobo leaders, notching three hits apiece. Runion went 3-for-5 with two runs, while Cano had a 3-for-5 night with three runs and two RBI. Lenny Junior Ashby had two hits on the game, both of them solo home runs. Ashby now has 14 home runs on the season. Earning his first career start, freshman Benjamin Baker-Livingston dominated the mound as he allowed just one run on four hits in 4.0 innings pitched, while fanning five batters and ultimately earning his first win.

