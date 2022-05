WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a vehicle fire and crash in south Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the man was driving his truck southbound on I-135 near Hydraulic when he flicked his cigarette outside his window. It landed in the bed of the man’s truck. The bed of the truck caught fire and started to engulf the cab of the truck.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO