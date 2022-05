HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works says that work is scheduled to begin soon on the West 11th Avenue reconstruction project. The first phase of work will involve complete reconstruction of 11th Avenue from Woodlawn to just east of Orchard Street. That area of W 11th from Whiteside to to Orchard will be closed during that time. Trash service will be available for pick up at the east end of the work during this phase of the project. Public works says that this part of the project should take about seven weeks to complete.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO