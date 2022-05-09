Weekend honors Lewis and Clark journey

Ed Hamberg demonstrates period firearms during last weekend's Departure event at Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford. (David Blanchette)

HARTFORD — The purpose of last weekend’s Departure event at Lewis and Clark State Historic Site near Hartford was simple.

“If only for a little while, people can get teleported back into the early 1800s,” said site interpreter Benjamin Pollard.

The annual observance commemorated the start of the May 1804 Lewis and Clark Expedition, when the men and their boats left Camp Dubois on their Journey of Discovery that took them to the Pacific Ocean. Pollard said modern visitors don’t often appreciate how momentous that 1804 trip was.

“The maps they were working with had big blank spots, they were literally filling in the map as they went,” Pollard said. “These soldiers had to be volunteers because they were braving the unknown. They didn’t know where exactly they were headed.”

The weekend event gave site visitors an idea of how the men packed for the journey and “the work that went into preparing during the five months they were at Camp Dubois and how life was back then,” Pollard said. “It wasn’t just a matter of picking up and going. We want to give visitors a sense of the journey’s scale.”

For instance, the expedition took many firearms, which were tools both for hunting and for protection. Re-enactor Ed Hamberg held several young people in rapt fascination as he demonstrated the slow, laborious process of loading and firing an early 1800s rifle.

“Kids don’t realize the way the firearm is loaded and the way it fires, by flint and steel, lighting the black powder in the pan and having it ignite the main charge,” Hamberg said. “They don’t realize how long it takes to load and they are amazed that you can only load one at a time and after it fires you have to stop and reload again.”

Another re-enactor, James Mewes, demonstrated period leather working. He said leather was one of the most useful materials taken on the expedition.

“Almost everything they wore was leather from their coats to their shoes to their knife sheaths and belts,” Mewes said. “It’s durable, strong, and able to be used in so many different ways.”

“They could replenish leather along the way, they tanned leather for clothing, they scraped some raw hides, braided them and made pulling ropes for their boats,” Mewes said. “A broken gun stock could be repaired with it, and they made new shoes almost daily as they moved farther west.”

Most importantly, modern visitors learned that the men of the expedition had to make nearly everything they needed from scratch.

“It’s a hand process, you did this instead of going to the store and buying something,” Mewes said.

Seven-year-old Emily Newell from Belleville got to weave something from scratch and also made candles on Saturday.

“It’s fun doing things the old-time way,” Newell said.

In 1803 President Thomas Jefferson proposed the first official government expedition to explore the vast unknown lands west of the Mississippi River. Jefferson selected Meriwether Lewis, a captain in the U.S. Army, to lead the expedition, entrusting to him responsibility to find “the most direct & practicable water communication across this continent for the purposes of commerce.” With Jefferson’s approval, Lewis invited William Clark to be co-commander of the expedition.

On Dec. 12, 1803 the expedition entered the River Dubois near the present city of Hartford, Illinois and established a winter camp where they spent several months preparing for their journey.

On Monday, May 14, 1804, the expedition left Camp Dubois on the east side of the Mississippi River and sailed up the Missouri River, beginning their voyage of discovery. Lewis, in his journals, designated the mouth of the River Dubois in present-day Illinois as the official “point of departure.”

On Sept. 23, 1806, on their return from their voyage of discovery to the Pacific Ocean, the expedition visited the location of Camp River Dubois just before concluding their journey in St. Louis.