ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This progressive bête noire is a boon to New York City

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DzWbM_0fXH0KdZ00

Progressives are hot to see the 421-a tax abatement, which encourages developers to build more affordable housing by reducing their property-tax liability, die when it expires next month. But if the Legislature doesn’t pass a replacement, it’s a clear loss for New York City.

A new analysis by the Citizens Budget Commission confirms those losses include:

  • Less rental housing construction.

Supposedly pro-tenant activists and lawmakers won’t admit that, absent some incentive like 421-a, developers will stop building residential units (except luxury ones) because the default tax rate for new construction is prohibitively high.

They also claim that ending the abatement will free up $1.8 billion in tax revenues. The CBC points out that not only are they wrong, but that much current revenue wouldn’t exist without 421-a.

Existing projects will still benefit from the abatements granted before 421-a lapsed, so the city will “lose” only about $100 million per year through Fiscal Year 2029 if the program’s not renewed; not until FY 2043 will even $1 billion of the now-foregone revenue be returned to the tax rolls.

Meanwhile, CBC reports, most development that occurs thanks to 421-a wouldn’t happen. That means the city loses out on the tax take such projects would generate after the abatements expire — as well as on the new housing (both market-rate and affordable) constructed.

So the budget watchdog urges both renewing or replacing 421-a and a broader package of policies to boost housing production, such as reducing construction and operating costs, increasing as-of-right zoning capacity and reforming the property-tax code.

A sane city tax code wouldn’t make it impossibly expensive to build new non-luxury housing; 421-a is a patch that allows enough construction to prevent Gotham from losing ground. Fixing the entire property-tax code won’t happen this year (or maybe ever); if the Legislature doesn’t replace the abatement now , it’s dooming New York to housing decay.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

COVID Positivity Tops 20% in Hot NYC Neighborhood as 5th Wave Intensifies

COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are back over 20% as the 5th wave of the pandemic spreads throughout the state, driven by a highly contagious new subvariant. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Long Island City now stands at 21.3%, according to the latest data posted by the city. Large swaths of Queens near or top 15% as well, along with Manhattan neighborhoods like the Financial District and Lincoln Square.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, saying she will isolate and work remotely this week. “Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic,” Hochul, 63, tweeted. “A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Bronx tenants on verge of buying their apartments for $2,500 each

A group of Bronx tenants who banded together to fight rent increases proposed by a new landlord are nearing the end of a city-backed process to buy the building from him and sell themselves their living spaces for just $2,500 each. It took more than five years of work, help...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
New Jersey Globe

Statements on the death of Jack McGreevey

STATE SENATOR JOSEPH VITALE, ASSEMBLY SPEAKER CRAIG COUGHLIN AND ASSEMBLYWOMAN YVONNE LOPEZ. “It is with real sadness that we mourn the passing of our friend and mentor, Jack McGreevey. Jack, a proud Marine veteran, worked in the 19th District legislative office in Woodbridge since 1998. His focus and passion was...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
otdowntown.com

COVID, COVID Everywhere

If it feels as if everyone around you has been getting COVID-19, that is probably because, epidemiologically speaking, they are. One out of four New Yorkers likely contracted the virus in just the ten weeks between January first and March 16, according to a survey by City University researchers, far more than the official data reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Toni Koraza

New York to Face Concerning Food Shortages

Despite the loosening of rules relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the outbreak is still ongoing, and the nation is still feeling the consequences of the pandemic's peak. In other international news, Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February 2022. The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war has led the U.S. to feel consequences relating to food. This is especially true for larger states with high populations like New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Te Noire#Tax Abatement#Affordable Housing#Legislature#Cbc#Fy 2043
whiteplainscnr.com

3,120 WESTCHESTER RESIDENTS TEST POSITIVE IN FIRST WEEK OF MAY.

NUMBER OF INFECTIONS LAST WEEK PARALLEL TO THE 2,,791 FOR WEEK OF DEC 6-11 THAT CREATED 77,828 COVID CASES IN JANUARY. WPCNR COVID DAILY. From the NYS COVID TRACKER. Observations & Analysis by John F. Bailey. May 9, 2022:. Westchester County experienced its sixth straight week of rising infections when...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News 12

Report: 4 Long Island hospitals get 'A' rating, 3 get 'D'

Four of Long Island's hospitals are getting top grades based on hospital safety, according to a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center in Roslyn, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola have all gotten A ratings from the Leapfrog Group.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Nears 9 Percent As Cases Climb; New Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues to surge as it approaches 9 percent as the virus continues to rapidly spread through the region. In Nassau and Suffolk counties, the seven-day average percent of positive tests rose to 8.94 percent on Thursday, May 5, according to the most recent update by the state Department of Health, up from 8.37 percent two days earlier on Tuesday, May 3.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.5 WPDH

2 Reportedly Killed at Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant

Two people were reportedly murdered on Mother's Day outside a popular restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Two Reportedly Killed Outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill. Mark Lieb of Rockland Video rushed to the scene of a reported double homicide outside Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday night, according to Rockland Video.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy