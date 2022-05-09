Three simple steps to do before showing your home to increase your value by $1,000s

WHEN you are selling your home, you want your house to leave a good impression on everyone that walks through the door.

The more memorable impression your house leaves, the better chance you will have at receiving offers for thousands of dollars more, rather than less, from buyers.

Along with a lasting impression, you also want to make your home feel comfortable as people are moving throughout.

When buyers are comfortable, they will most likely stay longer and linger.

As these potential buyers linger, the opportunity for your home to feel like their home increases, which is precisely how you want them to feel.

However, this is easier said than done because how do you make a stranger feel comfortable in your home.

The Sun has revealed a few things you can do.

1. Curb appeal

The first thing you can do is straighten up your front lawn.

You can easily do this by mowing your lawn, trimming low-hanging tree branches, planting a few fresh flowers, power-washing front patios and cleaning windows.

2. Give your home a cleaning

The next thing you can do is clean your home because it will show that your home is well cared for, loved and has been maintained properly.

However, you do not want to do a surface-level clean.

You will want to spend time vacuuming and sweeping the floors, emptying trash cans, wiping down countertops and getting rid of dust.

In the event that you procrastinated cleaning your home before your open house, you can follow the five-minute cleaning rule.

This rule gives you five minutes to clean each room in your house.

It will force you to focus on the big stuff, like dust bunnies, cluttered countertops, dirty dishes, a mess of the ugly toys, crooked art and an unflushed toilet, that might distract a potential buyer from seeing the true beauty of your home

3. Find an activity for kids and pets away from the home

Finally, you will want to find an activity for kids and pets that is away from the home.

Kids and pets are wonderful, and they do add more happiness to life.

Unfortunately, kids and pets do tend to make big messes, and a mess is not something you want when you are showing your home.

