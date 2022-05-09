Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Tuscaloosa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuscaloosa County through 730 PM CDT At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over southwestern Tuscaloosa. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Coker, University Mall, McFarland Mall, Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Bryant Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Englewood, Cottondale, Little Sandy, Flatwoods, Maxwell, University Of Alabama Quad, Taylorville, Fosters Boat Landing, Palmore Park and Stillman College. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
