Georgetown County, SC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 12:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along Bogue Banks beaches, Bogue Sound, the Newport and White Oak Rivers, areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/07 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.7 1 Minor 14/07 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 1 None 14/08 PM 5.4 -0.4 1.7 0-1 Minor 15/08 AM 4.4 -1.4 1.6 0 None 15/08 PM 5.6 -0.2 1.7 0 Moderate 16/09 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.7 0 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding of about one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, several blocks of Water Street observe shallow flooding from one half to one foot in depth. The low-lying areas along River Road and adjacent residential roads, south of River Road Park, will begin to flood. Route 133 at Little Mallory Creek may begin to flood. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/08 PM 5.9 1.2 1.0 N/A Minor 14/09 AM 5.6 0.9 1.3 N/A Minor 14/09 PM 6.5 1.8 1.4 N/A Minor 15/09 AM 5.6 0.9 1.3 N/A Minor 15/10 PM 6.7 2.0 1.4 N/A Minor 16/10 AM 5.7 1.0 1.4 N/A Minor
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, area beaches on Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 900 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Canal Point to near Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wellington, Pahokee, Lion Country Safari Park, Loxahatchee NWR, Loxahatchee Groves and The Acreage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM Saturday to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong king tide cycle in combination with southerly winds will lead to increased water levels lasting into early next week. Water levels will rise through the upcoming high tide cycles, peaking Monday night and Tuesday night before receding through the middle of the week.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange; Osceola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Orange and north central Osceola Counties through 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Buena Ventura Lakes, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orlando, Kissimmee, Orlando International Airport, Buena Ventura Lakes and East Lake Toho. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN GREEN AND WESTERN ROCK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Green FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following county, Green. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brodhead, Monticello, Albany and Juda. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREEN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Shackelford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Shackelford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Shackelford County through 745 PM CDT At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Albany, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Albany, Fort Griffin, Ibex and Us-180 Near The Shackelford- Stephens County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Summerset to near Durand to near Pecatonica, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Durand around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Shirland, Harrison and Lake Summerset. This includes...Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Iron, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Baraga; Iron; Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron, west central Marquette and southeastern Baraga Counties through 830 PM EDT/730 PM CDT/ At 756 PM EDT/656 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of U.S. 141 between Covington and Amasa, or 18 miles north of Crystal Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Michigamme, Champion, Lake Michigamme, Three Lakes, U.S. 141 between Covington and Amasa, Craig Lake State Park, Van Riper State Park, Ned Lake and Bone Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Montgomery County in east central Missouri * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Fulton County in west central Illinois * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Avon and surrounding areas. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Concordia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CONCORDIA PARISH At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frogmore, or 7 miles south of Ferriday, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Monterey around 730 PM CDT. Deer Park around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ridgecrest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ogle, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Ogle; Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and locally over 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to locally 2 inches can be expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Forreston, Durand, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Nelson, Woodland Shores, Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung and Harrison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OGLE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SHANNON...NORTHEASTERN HOWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Summersville to near Mountain View, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Current River State Park... Ozark National Scenic Riverways Mountain View... Birch Tree Summersville... Montier Teresita... Arroll Eunice... Alley Spring Hartshorn... Pine Crest Peace Valley HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Irion, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Irion; Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green and east central Irion Counties through 800 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Knickerbocker, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Christoval, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Knickerbocker and Tankersley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING Winds will continue to diminish this evening.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Callahan; Jones; Shackelford; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALLAHAN...SOUTHEASTERN JONES...SOUTHWESTERN SHACKELFORD AND NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hamby, moving east at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR HAMBY HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Clyde around 710 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Impact and Lake Fort Phantom Hill. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 279 and 302. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX

