ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

I came up with the perfect summer activity for kids – it’s fun to make & super cheap

By Dani Grande
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

WITH little kids at home, you can never have too many games or toys lying around.

As the warm summer months approach and the kids need somewhere to place their energy, there’s no better activity than one that occurs outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fulcT_0fXGzqNY00
A TikTok account called @stickyfingers_cooking shared a fun summer activity for kids Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yc8Rx_0fXGzqNY00
It consists of chalk, water, flour, and shaving cream Credit: TikTok

The company called Sticky Fingers Cooking, which offers online interactive cooking classes for young children, has gained a following on their TikTok account @stickyfingers_cooking thanks to their creative ideas for keeping kids entertained.

The account recently shared a clip that offered a fun way to get your kids out playing in the sun—and it gained over one million views.

They took four cups and four sticks of chalk, all in different colors.

“Grate half a stick of chalk into each,” they advised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pai9r_0fXGzqNY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWRN2_0fXGzqNY00

Next, add ¼ cup of flour to each cup.

Then add ¼ cup water to each and begin stirring.

Once you’ve achieved a thick consistency, add about ¼ cup of shaving cream to each.

All you need to do next is fill up four squirt bottles with the various colors.

Using skinny paint brushes, your kids can then draw all over the sidewalk.

Not only is the sidewalk painting activity entertaining, but making the paint itself is also a nice way for the kids to stay busy.

Because the mixture is made up of chalk, it’ll easily wash off the road with water or rain. Let your children hose it down themselves for some added fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SGysa_0fXGzqNY00
The sidewalk is a great place to show off your paint skills Credit: TikTok

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $10 Costco Snack I’m Stocking in My Freezer While I Gear Up for Summer

Earlier this year, I went to my local Costco to check out the new snack selection. There was a lot to choose from: crackers, clusters, crisps, and more (all for less than $10!). I always know that I’ll uncover good finds (both long-time favorites and new or new-to-me gems) during every trip. I had no idea, however, that this trip would be the trip that would introduce me to my new favorite frozen find. It was, though. I fell for this treat. Hard. In fact, if I had to recommend just one new thing for you to pick up at Costco, it would have to be this sweet little ice cream sandwich sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Toys#Sticky Fingers#Flour#Tiktok
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Chip Chick

He Gave His Girlfriend's Sister A Victoria's Secret Gift Card That He Found In The Park For Her Birthday

Yesterday, a guy celebrated his girlfriend's sister's birthday, and he picked out some presents for her for the occasion. Well, he technically only picked out one present for his girlfriend's sister, which was wine from the country he's from. His grandpa actually made the wine, which is pretty neat. As for the second present he gifted his girlfriend's sister? It was a $50 gift card to Victoria's Secret that he literally found in the park one day while he was walking to where he works. I kid you not...
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
The US Sun

I’m a super catfish – people say I’m the most beautiful person they’ve seen but trolls reckon I belong in Addams Family

NOT trying to sound dramatic, but you know that glammed up person you see on our Instagram? Yeah... we probably only look like that less than one per cent of the time. In our day-to-day lives, you'll find us with our hair scraped back in a greasy ponytail, wearing oversized tracksuit bottoms and without a lick of make-up on.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
427K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy