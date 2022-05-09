ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Waukee School District investigates racist presentation by students

By Natalie Paynter
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxOy2_0fXGyENv00

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Community School District is investigating a possible racist presentation made inside a history class at Timberline School.

Photos of the presentation spread on social media, along with the inappropriate and discriminatory words and phrases it may have contained.

According to students, the presentation contained the following quotes:

  • “Send illegals back to where they came from”
  • “There is a huge influx of Mexican rapists
  • “In the end, Mexicans are bad”

Students also say it contained photos of former President Trump.

Fabiola Schirrmeister’s children attend Timberline. She remains concerned about how this was able to happen and questions how the school district will respond to the incident.

“They were really not empathetic, not offering any resources immediately to our community,” said Schirrmeister. “It was more about protecting the kids that were involved from the presentation and the professor in my opinion.”

In a statement, Timberline School principal Adam Shockey called the presentation “inappropriate for school” and “very concerning.” Shockey said the district does not tolerate hate speech or threatening messages in the classroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State students protest outside of Porter Henderson Library

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Angelo State University students organized a protest just outside Porter Henderson Library on campus after they heard new plans that includes recycling the book collection. “To establish ourselves as a research institution you have to have a physical collection. We would be one of the only physical schools in Texas to not […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Local student wins UIL Academic State Title for Ready Writing

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAISD and Central High School were proud to celebrate Senior Gracie Barker’s achievement of winning first place in Texas for Ready Writing at the UIL Academic State Meet held May 5-7, 2022 at the University of Texas at Austin. Gracie Barker and senior Caroline Anderson represented Central High School at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Waukee, IA
Education
City
Waukee, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Waukee, IA
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Gun Safety: ‘Parents lock your guns away’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – According to “Accidental Gun Statistics”, over 4-million children live in a home with at least one unloaded or unlocked gun, which can lead to tragedy. “Parents lock your guns away. Lock them up, put them away, you can’t leave them around and assume that the child is never gone to […]
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community School#Racial Injustice#Racism#Timberline School#Mexicans#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

ASU Spring Commencement Ceremonies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s largest-ever graduating class with well over 1,140 students is scheduled to walk the stage this Friday and Saturday, May 13 – 14 in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena, 2235 S. Jackson St. There will be 5 spring commencement ceremonies and ASU graduates will represent a total of 27 doctoral […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Lane Carter endorsed for Tom Green County Judge

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brian Dunn, City of San Angelo retired Fire Chief, has served our community for 21 years. In these 21 years, Dunn has felt that some council members have stood out among the rest as proponents of public safety, Lane Carter being one of them. Dunn said: “As a council member, he […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Interview with Whitney Wood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Carolyn McEnrue interviews Whitney Wood, Executive Director of Communications for SAISD, in regards to SAISD graduations, UIL State Champion Gracie Barker, Secondary teachers of the year, District Difference Makers, and Laura Elms who has taught SAISD for 50 years.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Former Border Patrol employee pleads guilty to striking Honduran teen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former employee with Border Patrol has pleaded guilty to violating the constitutional rights of a Honduran teenager. Gregson Martinez, 28, was accused of striking a 17-year-old Honduran citizen, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Martinez was working as a Border Patrol processing coordinator at the […]
MCALLEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Eden honors fallen Concho County Sheriff Deputies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been one year since the Concho County Sheriff’s deputies Samuel Leonard and Sergeant Stephen Jones were both shot and killed in an altercation while responding to a dog complaint in Eden, Texas. To honor their sacrifice the Concho County community gathered in the City Square in Eden for a […]
EDEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

1996 Murder investigation of Brownwood-native remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments have been made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Volunteers needed at Concho Valley Regional Food Bank

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank is in need of volunteers to assist with an upcoming Sort-A-Thon on Saturday, May 21, 2022. This even twill be located in the warehouse of the food bank, at 1313 S. Hill St. Volunteers will be asked to help sort food that has been collected […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy