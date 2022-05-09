ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State Police Find Nothing Suspicious After Bomb Threat At Concord Mall

By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police conducted a search at the Concord Mall after a bomb threat was called into a store, but they didn’t find anything suspicious. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say an employee at a store received a text message from an unknown subject posing as a former employee who threatened to blow up the store. The panic caused people to knock over objects to the ground and created loud noises. Police say the noises were mistakenly reported as gunshots.

Troopers evacuated the mall and didn’t find anything out of the ordinary. Police say the mall will remain closed for the remainder of the evening.

The threat is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Pezzuto of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-365-8397.

