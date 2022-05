Jon Bon Jovi has never been known as the most technically gifted singer in the rock ‘n’ roll canon. Instead, Bon Jovi was always notable for how he was able to make the most of a limited range, making the most of charisma and smoke and mirrors when belting out his band’s massive choruses. These days, though, Jon Bon Jovi is going viral for all the wrong reasons, and people seem to be both horrified and concerned at the state of his voice.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO