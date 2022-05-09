ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Sooners Ride Pitching To Series Win At TCU

By OU Athletics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huWNY_0fXGwL4400

Oklahoma scored four runs in the first inning and the pitching staff made them hold up, as the Sooners defeated No. 21 TCU 5-1 Sunday to clinch a Big 12 road series victory at Lupton Stadium.

The trio of Cade Horton, Carter Campbell and Trevin Michael combined to strike out seven and held the Horned Frogs to six hits, all in the first five innings. Horton turned in his longest start of the season, going 4.2 innings. Campbell (2-0) and Michael (seventh save) combined for 4.1 hitless frames in relief. Michael went the final three, striking out five batters, including a filthy breaking ball for a called third strike and the final out of the game.

The Sooners (29-17, 11-7 Big 12) held on to the 4-0 lead until the fifth inning when TCU (28-18, 13-8 Big 12) scored a run. Jackson Nicklaus broke some of the tension in the top of the eighth inning by banging an RBI double off the right field wall to bring in Diego Muniz with an insurance run. Wallace Clark drew a bases-loaded walk, Sebastian Orduno hit a two-run single and Brett Squires singled home a run in the first inning.

Oklahoma returns to L. Dale Mitchell Park next weekend for its final home series of the season against West Virginia. Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Phil Mickelson Withdraws From 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA has announced that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship. Mickelson is the defending PGA champion and many were looking forward to seeing how he would perform at Southern Hills in Tulsa. In a tweet, the PGA of America stated that Mickelson is currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member, and that they look forward to seeing him perform again.
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

PGA Program Helps Veterans Learn To Golf

US Air Force Veteran Robert Rodriguez is slowly perfecting his golf swing. The Owasso man just completed a six-week program called PGA Hope or Helping our Patriots Everywhere, which pairs veterans with PGA professionals to either learn golf for the first time or improve their skills. Rodriguez has played for...
OWASSO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#College Baseball#Campbell
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Bob Lanier, NBA Force Who Left Big Shoes To Fill, Dies At 73

Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 73. The NBA said Lanier died after a short illness. The Hall of Famer had worked for the league as a global ambassador. The Athletic reported in 2019 that Lanier was being treated for bladder cancer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Western Oklahoma Faces Severe Weather Threat

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Tillman and Washita County until 12:45 a.m. UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greer, Harmon, and Jackson County until 12:00 a.m. UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Greer, Harmon, Roger Mills and Washita County until 10:45 p.m. UPDATE: Severe...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy