Sooners Ride Pitching To Series Win At TCU

Oklahoma scored four runs in the first inning and the pitching staff made them hold up, as the Sooners defeated No. 21 TCU 5-1 Sunday to clinch a Big 12 road series victory at Lupton Stadium.

The trio of Cade Horton, Carter Campbell and Trevin Michael combined to strike out seven and held the Horned Frogs to six hits, all in the first five innings. Horton turned in his longest start of the season, going 4.2 innings. Campbell (2-0) and Michael (seventh save) combined for 4.1 hitless frames in relief. Michael went the final three, striking out five batters, including a filthy breaking ball for a called third strike and the final out of the game.

The Sooners (29-17, 11-7 Big 12) held on to the 4-0 lead until the fifth inning when TCU (28-18, 13-8 Big 12) scored a run. Jackson Nicklaus broke some of the tension in the top of the eighth inning by banging an RBI double off the right field wall to bring in Diego Muniz with an insurance run. Wallace Clark drew a bases-loaded walk, Sebastian Orduno hit a two-run single and Brett Squires singled home a run in the first inning.

Oklahoma returns to L. Dale Mitchell Park next weekend for its final home series of the season against West Virginia. Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.